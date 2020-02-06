SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival releases full lineup of performers

click to enlarge
Seafood lovers, next time you visit SeaWorld, make sure you save room. Their Seven Seas Food Festival is back, and this year's event offers even more food and entertainment than prior years.
To start, there are more than 180 mouthwatering menu options
, with dishes from the U.S. and around the world, along with more than 70 imported craft brews and more than 50 types of wine and spirits.
The event will showcase their most diverse lineup of live musical performers, too, featuring rock, country, Latin, Christian, and more, with artists like Hunter Hayes, Everclear, Billy Ray Cyrus and Sean Paul taking the stage at different times during the three-month run. Check out the full schedule:
· March 7 – AJR
· March 8 – Dylan Scott
· March 14 – Hunter Hayes
· March 15 – Joe Nichols
· March 21 – YES and Alan Parsons Live Project
· March 22 – Edwin McCain
· March 28 – Gin Blossoms
· March 29 – Village People
· April 4 – Jesse McCartney
· April 5 – Gretchen Wilson
· April 11 – Scotty McCreery
· April 12 – Jeremy Camp
· April 18 – Everclear
· April 19 – Grand Funk Railroad and BLUE ÖYSTER CULT
· April 25 – Vanilla Ice and C&C Music Factory
· April 26 – Chris Janson
· May 2 – Billy Ray Cyrus
· May 3 – Sean Paul
Want to try it all? Can't choose? You can upgrade your pass to the Seven Seas Food and Beverage Sampler Lanyard, which will give you wide access to sample everything festival has to offer.
The event runs every Friday through Sunday, from Feb. 7 through May 3. Access to the festival is included with park admission, so it's a good idea to plan around the festival.
Check out the event's information and lineups
to purchase tickets and get the info you need to organize your trip.
