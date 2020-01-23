SeaWorld reveals the lineup of its Seven Seas Food Festival, and crickets are on the menu

click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy SeaWorld
-
The cricket crusted bison slider
SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival is making a return Feb. 7 through May 3, along with a new music lineup and a few new menu options. Guests can send their tastebuds on a journey featuring
Asian, Latin, European, Polynesian and North Atlantic flavors for the third year in a row. But it's the first time that guests can wine and dine at the festival on Fridays, not just Saturdays and Sundays.
The international offerings will be served at stations throughout the park
. Expect to see scrumptious fan favorites alongside new additions such as a duck and mushroom ramen bowl, chicken and waffles, and a cricket-crusted bison slider. That's right, there's a burger made with the chirping bugs, a typical snack food of southern Asia including Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam.
click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy SeaWorld
-
Chicken and waffles
As for entertainment, fans will be packing Bayside Stadium at 6 p.m. to see acts including Boys II Men, Trace Adkins and Night Ranger take the stage. Guests can purchase reserved seating to get the best views.
SeaWorld recommends purchasing the Annual Pass or Fun Card for $11.25 a month to be able to experience the festival and all other events at the theme park, but guests looking only to enjoy the festival can purchase a sample lanyard ranging from $52-$67 depending on the amount of samples they desire.
click to enlarge
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
-
Photo courtesy SeaWorld
-
Duck and mushroom ramen bowl