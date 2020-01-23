Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 23, 2020

Tip Jar

SeaWorld reveals the lineup of its Seven Seas Food Festival, and crickets are on the menu

Posted By on Thu, Jan 23, 2020 at 2:29 PM

click to enlarge The cricket crusted bison slider - PHOTO COURTESY SEAWORLD
  • Photo courtesy SeaWorld
  • The cricket crusted bison slider
SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival is making a return Feb. 7 through May 3, along with a new music lineup and a few new menu options. Guests can send their tastebuds on a journey featuring Asian, Latin, European, Polynesian and North Atlantic flavors for the third year in a row. But it's the first time that guests can wine and dine at the festival on Fridays, not just Saturdays and Sundays.

The international offerings will be served at stations throughout the park. Expect to see scrumptious fan favorites alongside new additions such as a duck and mushroom ramen bowl, chicken and waffles, and a cricket-crusted bison slider. That's right, there's a burger made with the chirping bugs, a typical snack food of southern Asia including Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam.

click to enlarge Chicken and waffles - PHOTO COURTESY SEAWORLD
  • Photo courtesy SeaWorld
  • Chicken and waffles
As for entertainment, fans will be packing Bayside Stadium at 6 p.m. to see acts including Boys II Men, Trace Adkins and Night Ranger take the stage. Guests can purchase reserved seating to get the best views.

SeaWorld recommends purchasing the Annual Pass or Fun Card for $11.25 a month to be able to experience the festival and all other events at the theme park, but guests looking only to enjoy the festival can purchase a sample lanyard ranging from $52-$67 depending on the amount of samples they desire.
click to enlarge Duck and mushroom ramen bowl - PHOTO COURTESY SEAWORLD
  • Photo courtesy SeaWorld
  • Duck and mushroom ramen bowl
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Micro-apartments are coming to Thornton Park, and they won't be cheap Read More

  2. Lucky's Market shoppers and employees react to Florida store closings Read More

  3. Super Nintendo Land is officially coming to Universal Orlando's Epic Universe Read More

  4. Enormous inflatable poop descends upon Lake Eola Park Read More

  5. Florida's unemployment rate hits record low, but how does Orlando rank? Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation