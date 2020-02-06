The Heard

Thursday, February 6, 2020

Prince Royce to do in-store appearance at Park Ave. CDs this week

Posted By on Thu, Feb 6, 2020 at 3:03 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY PRINCE ROYCE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Prince Royce/Facebook
We had to do a double-take on this one, but it's true! Dominican-American pop star Prince Royce may be playing a proper show in Orlando at Hard Rock Live in May, but he's set to touch down in Orlando this very week for a very rare and exclusive meet-and-greet at record emporium Park Ave. CDs.

This in-store on Friday is one of only eight appearances that Royce is doing in the entire country to promote new album Alter Ego.

Prince Royce's in-store appearance at Park Ave. CDs is (tomorrow) Friday, Feb. 7 at p.m. More details about the logistics of the event can be found here.


