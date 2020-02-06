Prince Royce to do in-store appearance at Park Ave. CDs this week

We had to do a double-take on this one, but it's true! Dominican-American pop star Prince Royce may be playing a proper show in Orlando at Hard Rock Live in May, but he's set to touch down in Orlando this very week for a very rare and exclusive meet-and-greet at record emporium Park Ave. CDs.
