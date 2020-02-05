You can get married at a group wedding in Orange County on Valentine's Day

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Orange Counry Clerk of Courts
Mass weddings are seemingly popular in the U.S. these days — who would have thought?
If you weren't planning on having a mass wedding ceremony in Osceola County
on Valentine's day, maybe you were planning on taking the festivities a little closer to home. Like their neighbors, the Orange County Clerk of Courts is hosting a Feb. 14 group wedding ceremony
in the jury room of the downtown Orlando courthouse at 1 p.m.
Clerk Tiffany Moore Russell will perform the special group ceremony, which will be held inside a decorated jury room for the first time in recent history.
Russell will marry up to 30 couples and, on Valentine's Day only, they will receive a package including the ceremony fee, commemorative marriage certificate and photos to look back on their humble (and questionable) decisions, all for a $50 fee.
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Orange County Clerk of Courts/Twitter
“I want to provide a special day for couples getting married at the courthouse, and this annual ceremony is a great way to do this,” Russell said in a statement form her office.
Registration
is required prior to the Valentine's Day event, and a marriage license must be obtained before registration. For Florida residents, there are multiple requirements
that may include a 3-day waiting period to be married.
If a mass wedding isn't the vibe you were going for, individual ceremonies can be performed at the courthouse ceremony room at any of the Orange County Clerk of Courts' branch locations. No appointment is required.
For more information, visit the Orange County Clerk of Courts online
.
