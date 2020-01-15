Bloggytown

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Osceola County Clerk of Court will host a free mass wedding on Valentine's Day

Posted By on Wed, Jan 15, 2020 at 2:37 PM

click image Yes, this is real. - PHOTO VIA OSCEOLA COUNTY CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
  • Photo via Osceola County Clerk of the Circuit Court
  • Yes, this is real.
If you've ever considered proposing to your significant other at someone else's wedding, or on Valentine's day, you're going to want to jump at this opportunity.

The Osceola County Clerk of Court is hosting their eighth annual (!) Valentine mass wedding event at the Osceola County Historic Courthouse in Kissimmee on Friday, Feb. 14.

Armando Ramírez, the Osceola County Clerk of Court, will perform a free marriage ceremony for the first 40 couples who pre-register for the event. He will perform an English-language ceremony at 10 a.m. and a Spanish one at 2 p.m.

While Valentine's Day weddings are usually deemed tacky and cliché, mass weddings, or "collective weddings," are somewhat more common outside of the U.S. For many Americans, it brings to mind the 1997 mass wedding held by Unification Church founder Reverend Sun Myung Moon. That New York ceremony joined 2,500 couples in holy matrimony at one time, some of them paired with relative strangers.



In Kissimmee, plenty of couples will still happily vow to wed on the official day of love, in front of everyone and each other — especially because it's free and includes a reception ceremony with cake. A digital photo gallery will also be available for newlyweds to download, up 90 days after the event.

Couples who wish to participate must complete the registration, including completion of the license application and payment of license fees, before Friday, Feb. 7. The $30 marriage ceremony fee will be waived for participating couples.

For more information, contact the Osceola County Marriage and Passport Office at 407-742-3530, or by emailing vdaywedding@osceolaclerk.org.

