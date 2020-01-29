Sen. Rick Scott, 'held hostage' by Trump's impeachment, uses it to build his own national profile

Hi, I'm Rick Scott. As you may have heard, I've been taken hostage, along with 99 other people, in the U.S. capitol. We are receiving only milk and water, and we are being subjected to the cruel and unusual punishment of listening to the rantings of Adam Schiff, a person from a parallel universe.





On a slightly more serious note, everything that is happening in Washington around this impeachment fiasco is political theater. None of it is real and nothing will come of it. This entire drama, which has consumed our fed government for months, should have been conducted at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, not at the U.S. Capitol.





Oh and one more thing, you the taxpayers, you're funding this entire production, but there's no plot twist in this drama; it's all very straightforward, the Democrats hate Donald trump. They don't just dislike the guy, they hate him. They decided to impeach him even before he took office.





The case they presented to the Senate was embarrassingly weak, therefore they want to use the Senate to go fishing for more evidence, by calling more witnesses. They have admitted to the jury that their case is lame. My message to this [ sic ] Democrats is simple. I listened to your case and listened and listened. It's absurd, goodbye, go home. We have an election in nine months, go give that a shot.



