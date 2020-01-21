Sen. Rick Scott releases 'Let's Get Back To Work' video series during Senate impeachment trial

U.S. Senator and biased impeachment juror Rick Scott announced his new "Let's Get Back To Work" video series on Tuesday, which just happened to coincide with the start of Trump's impeachment trial.
"I've been in the U.S. Senate for a year now," Scott begins. "And if there's one thing I've learned, [it's] that Washington is dysfunctional. This place just doesn't work!"
The former hospital CEO – who once narrowly escaped prosecution for a Medicare fraud scheme orchestrated by his former company – first entered the political scene by winning the 2010 gubernatorial election by a only 1.15 percent of the vote. Now, as a member of the majority party in the Senate, he says he's fed up with having to deal with all the attention on Trump.
"While the House Democrats continued their obsession with impeaching the president, you know who they're ignoring? You, the American people," Scott continued in the first video. He also says he plans to make more of these.
Scott promises, "My 'Let's Get Back to Work' series will focus on all the ways Congress is failing the American people right now," before listing things he says are being ignored while the impeachment continues.
Scott has repeatedly said he will vote to acquit President Trump, and that he doesn't feel witnesses or additional evidence should be brought into the Senate impeachment trial, telling radio host Hugh Hewett, "I don’t think we’re going to have any witnesses. I think it’ll be over right then. I think it’s going to be pretty fast."
Scott knows how damning witness testimony can be. In a 2000 deposition, he avoided discussing his former company's Medicare fraud case by invoking his Fifth Amendment rights 75 times. His dodges under oath were cited repeatedly in campaigns against him.
See Sen. Scott's full video here. Maybe don't eat anything before you watch.
