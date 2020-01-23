The Heard

Thursday, January 23, 2020

The downtown public library's 'Melrose in the Mix' debuts on WUCF TV tonight

Posted By on Thu, Jan 23, 2020 at 5:00 PM

Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix - JIM LEATHERMAN
  • Jim Leatherman
  • Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix
We've gone on and on about "Melrose in the Mix," the excellent live recording series at the downtown public library. But in case you haven't checked it out yet, you'll get a chance to see what you've been missing tonight when it makes its debut on WUCF TV at 8:30 pm with the amazing Terri Binion session that we covered here.


After that, a new episode will air each month on WUCF according to the well-selected schedule so far:

February 20: The Pauses
March 19: Steve Garron
April 16: AMiAM
May 21: The Vapor Caves
June 18: Beth McKee

And then start following the "Melrose in the Mix" schedule for opportunities to watch a live session in person.



