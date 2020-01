The downtown public library's 'Melrose in the Mix' debuts on WUCF TV tonight

We've gone on and on aboutthe excellent live recording series at the downtown public library. But in case you haven't checked it out yet, you'll get a chance to see what you've been missing tonight when it makes its debut onat 8:30 pm with the amazingsession that we covered here After that, a new episode will air each month on WUCF according to the well-selected schedule so far:February 20:March 19:April 16:May 21:June 18:And then start following the "Melrose in the Mix" schedule for opportunities to watch a live session in person.

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press