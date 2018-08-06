Melrose in the Mix at Orlando Public Library offers one of the city's most engaging live-music experiences

click to enlarge
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Terri Binion, Melrose in the Mix, Aug. 5
-
Jim Leatherman
-
Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix
Of course, local Americana diamond Terri Binion
was good. That’s a given, not a revelation. What was, however, is the event and milieu in which she recently performed.
click to enlarge
-
Jim Leatherman
-
Orlando Public Library
Generally speaking, the public library is an undervalued community asset
. However much it may be appreciated, it’s never equal to the good it puts out. But to sleep on the Orlando Public Library
would be to your own cultural detriment.
click to enlarge
-
Jim Leatherman
-
The Melrose Center
Besides being an under-heralded urban icon and probably the most important piece of architecture in downtown, the Brutalist beauty contains some resources that aren’t just vital but cutting-edge
enough to probably surprise most. More specifically – and more specific to art – the library offers the Dorothy Lumley Melrose Center for Technology, Innovation and Creativity.
And of the many great state-of-the-art things the Melrose Center offers, one of the best and most engaging is the live music event Melrose in the Mix.
click to enlarge
-
Jim Leatherman
-
Melrose in the Mix
Beginning last year, the monthly series has been live-documenting some of the city’s most notable musicians. It launched with Beth McKee’s Swamp Sistas
and has since only gotten more contemporary with other legit feature acts like new-music champions Belt & Ramirez
and next-gen rappers E-Turn
and Sean Shakespeare.
click to enlarge
-
Jim Leatherman
-
Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix
click to enlarge
-
Jim Leatherman
-
Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix
Melrose in the Mix is, by design, a tri-directional musical engagement. It gives the artists a professional document of their work, aspiring audio engineers the opportunity to apply their trade and the public the chance to watch the magic of creation
happen firsthand.
click to enlarge
-
Jim Leatherman
-
Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix
Inside a remarkably professional studio, musicians are set up to play before a small in-room audience. It’s as close to live music production as it gets. Check out the Melrose Center’s YouTube channel
for highlights from previous sessions.
click to enlarge
-
Jim Leatherman
-
Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix
click to enlarge
-
Jim Leatherman
-
Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix
For this session, Binion brought Tony Macaluso
on upright bass and Greyson Charnok
(of Someday River and Day Joy) on guitar. Together, they sounded perfect, a testament as much to their skill as the Melrose’s facilities and equipment. When a setup like this and a craftsperson like Binion converge, expect chills.
click to enlarge
-
Jim Leatherman
-
Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix
click to enlarge
-
Jim Leatherman
-
Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix
Maybe you already knew the library was your oyster. But not enough realize how serious a pearl the Orlando Public Library contains in the Melrose Center. Up close and high fidelity, Melrose in the Mix is one of the most exceptional live music experiences
to be had in the city. Keep up with their calendar here
and register to attend the next free session here
.
click to enlarge
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
-
Jim Leatherman
-
Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com