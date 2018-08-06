The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 6, 2018

The Heard

Melrose in the Mix at Orlando Public Library offers one of the city's most engaging live-music experiences

Posted By on Mon, Aug 6, 2018 at 12:10 PM

click to enlarge Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix - JIM LEATHERMAN
  • Jim Leatherman
  • Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Terri Binion, Melrose in the Mix, Aug. 5

Of course, local Americana diamond Terri Binion was good. That’s a given, not a revelation. What was, however, is the event and milieu in which she recently performed.
click to enlarge Orlando Public Library - JIM LEATHERMAN
  • Jim Leatherman
  • Orlando Public Library
Generally speaking, the public library is an undervalued community asset. However much it may be appreciated, it’s never equal to the good it puts out. But to sleep on the Orlando Public Library would be to your own cultural detriment.
click to enlarge The Melrose Center - JIM LEATHERMAN
  • Jim Leatherman
  • The Melrose Center
Besides being an under-heralded urban icon and probably the most important piece of architecture in downtown, the Brutalist beauty contains some resources that aren’t just vital but cutting-edge enough to probably surprise most. More specifically – and more specific to art – the library offers the Dorothy Lumley Melrose Center for Technology, Innovation and Creativity. And of the many great state-of-the-art things the Melrose Center offers, one of the best and most engaging is the live music event Melrose in the Mix.
click to enlarge Melrose in the Mix - JIM LEATHERMAN
  • Jim Leatherman
  • Melrose in the Mix
Beginning last year, the monthly series has been live-documenting some of the city’s most notable musicians. It launched with Beth McKee’s Swamp Sistas and has since only gotten more contemporary with other legit feature acts like new-music champions Belt & Ramirez and next-gen rappers E-Turn and Sean Shakespeare.
click to enlarge Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix - JIM LEATHERMAN
  • Jim Leatherman
  • Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix
click to enlarge Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix - JIM LEATHERMAN
  • Jim Leatherman
  • Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix
Melrose in the Mix is, by design, a tri-directional musical engagement. It gives the artists a professional document of their work, aspiring audio engineers the opportunity to apply their trade and the public the chance to watch the magic of creation happen firsthand.
click to enlarge Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix - JIM LEATHERMAN
  • Jim Leatherman
  • Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix
Inside a remarkably professional studio, musicians are set up to play before a small in-room audience. It’s as close to live music production as it gets. Check out the Melrose Center’s YouTube channel for highlights from previous sessions.
click to enlarge Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix - JIM LEATHERMAN
  • Jim Leatherman
  • Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix
click to enlarge Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix - JIM LEATHERMAN
  • Jim Leatherman
  • Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix
For this session, Binion brought Tony Macaluso on upright bass and Greyson Charnok (of Someday River and Day Joy) on guitar. Together, they sounded perfect, a testament as much to their skill as the Melrose’s facilities and equipment. When a setup like this and a craftsperson like Binion converge, expect chills.
click to enlarge Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix - JIM LEATHERMAN
  • Jim Leatherman
  • Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix
click to enlarge Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix - JIM LEATHERMAN
  • Jim Leatherman
  • Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix
Maybe you already knew the library was your oyster. But not enough realize how serious a pearl the Orlando Public Library contains in the Melrose Center. Up close and high fidelity, Melrose in the Mix is one of the most exceptional live music experiences to be had in the city. Keep up with their calendar here and register to attend the next free session here.
click to enlarge Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix - JIM LEATHERMAN
  • Jim Leatherman
  • Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney is rumored to be spending $450 million on a new Epcot pavilion Read More

  2. Ferg's Depot has closed Read More

  3. You're paying too much for rent in Orlando Read More

  4. Central Florida military family torn apart after veteran's wife forced to deport to Mexico Read More

  5. You can now buy 'I-4 Eyesore' socks Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation