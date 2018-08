Melrose in the Mix at Orlando Public Library offers one of the city's most engaging live-music experiences

click to enlarge Jim Leatherman

Of course, local Americana diamondwas good. That’s a given, not a revelation. What was, however, is the event and milieu in which she recently performed.Generally speaking, the public library is an undervalued community asset . However much it may be appreciated, it’s never equal to the good it puts out. But to sleep on thewould be to your own cultural detriment.Besides being an under-heralded urban icon and probably the most important piece of architecture in downtown, the Brutalist beauty contains some resources that aren’t just vital butenough to probably surprise most. More specifically – and more specific to art – the library offers theAnd of the many great state-of-the-art things the Melrose Center offers, one of the best and most engaging is the live music eventBeginning last year, the monthly series has been live-documenting some of the city’s most notable musicians. It launched withand has since only gotten more contemporary with other legit feature acts like new-music championsand next-gen rappersandMelrose in the Mix is, by design, a tri-directional musical engagement. It gives the artists a professional document of their work, aspiring audio engineers the opportunity to apply their trade and the public the chance to watch thehappen firsthand.Inside a remarkably professional studio, musicians are set up to play before a small in-room audience. It’s as close to live music production as it gets. Check out the Melrose Center’s YouTube channel for highlights from previous sessions.For this session, Binion broughton upright bass and(of Someday River and Day Joy) on guitar. Together, they sounded perfect, a testament as much to their skill as the Melrose’s facilities and equipment. When a setup like this and a craftsperson like Binion converge, expectMaybe you already knew the library was your oyster. But not enough realize how serious a pearl the Orlando Public Library contains in the Melrose Center. Up close and high fidelity, Melrose in the Mix is one of theto be had in the city. Keep up with their calendar here and register to attend the next free session here