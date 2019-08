Melrose in the Mix goes big with Seattle alt-rap luminary Onry Ozzborn

click to enlarge Bao Le-Huu

Onry Ozzborn at Melrose in the Mix





click to enlarge Bao Le-Huu

Onry Ozzborn at Melrose in the Mix

click to enlarge Bao Le-Huu

Onry Ozzborn at Melrose in the Mix

click to enlarge Bao Le-Huu

Onry Ozzborn at Melrose in the Mix

click to enlarge Bao Le-Huu

Onry Ozzborn at Melrose in the Mix

click to enlarge Bao Le-Huu

Onry Ozzborn at Melrose in the Mix

A momentous thing just happened at the publiclive recording series. No, not the fact that a band namedjust played there as a featured act at theWell, yes – hell yeah – that too. But what I’m talking about here is that the latest edition starred aa first for the otherwise local series.Capitalizing on him being in town for a show the night before at Iron Cow fornewseries, MITM and Swam arranged to have the studio graced by credentialed Seattle alt-rapperwhose affiliations include 24K names likeandOzzborn impressed here last year as part of a Fake Four-heavy bill at Will’s Pub headlined by the always astoundingSet in a live studio session, however, there was abetween his rapping and the alluring claustrophobia of his dense beats, allowing his lyrical lines and character of cadence to penetrate in ways a rock club can obscure. And it was impressive to be in the studio for this.More than just a good performance, though, Onry Ozzborn’s presence alone lent niceto the truly special Melrose in the Mix series, something that can only raise the profile of theof a recording studio our community has nestled in the second floor heart of the downtown public library.Great things are happening all the time at the Melrose Center with a whole range of involvement possible, from live audience to recording artist to engineering and production, all available to you. There’s a whole lot more than just books to check out, so take advantage of thisand get in on the action. Keep up with the Melrose online here