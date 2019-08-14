Melrose in the Mix goes big with Seattle alt-rap luminary Onry Ozzborn

click to enlarge
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Bao Le-Huu
Onry Ozzborn at Melrose in the Mix
Onry Ozzborn, Melrose in the Mix, Aug. 10
A momentous thing just happened at the public Melrose in the Mix
live recording series. No, not the fact that a band named Demonfuck
just played there as a featured act at the public library.
Well, yes – hell yeah – that too. But what I’m talking about here is that the latest edition starred a national recording artist,
a first for the otherwise local series.
Capitalizing on him being in town for a show the night before at Iron Cow for Swamburger’s
new Trailblazers
series, MITM and Swam arranged to have the studio graced by credentialed Seattle alt-rapper Onry Ozzborn,
whose affiliations include 24K names like Fake Four, Rhymesayers, Aesop Rock, Slug, Mr. Lif
and P.O.S.
Ozzborn impressed here last year as part of a Fake Four-heavy bill
at Will’s Pub headlined by the always astounding Ceschi.
Set in a live studio session, however, there was a forceful hi-fi punctuation
between his rapping and the alluring claustrophobia of his dense beats, allowing his lyrical lines and character of cadence to penetrate in ways a rock club can obscure. And it was impressive to be in the studio for this.
More than just a good performance, though, Onry Ozzborn’s presence alone lent nice national cred
to the truly special Melrose in the Mix series, something that can only raise the profile of the pro-grade jewel
of a recording studio our community has nestled in the second floor heart of the downtown public library.
Great things are happening all the time at the Melrose Center with a whole range of involvement possible, from live audience to recording artist to engineering and production, all available to you. There’s a whole lot more than just books to check out, so take advantage of this amazing, innovation-minded public good
and get in on the action. Keep up with the Melrose online here
.
