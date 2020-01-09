Thursday, January 9, 2020
The Coop in Winter Park will expand its menu and open Sundays, starting Jan. 19
By Dave Plotkin
Jan 9, 2020
Good news for fans of Southern cooking: Winter Park's popular the Coop is expanding their menu with five new dishes and adding one more day a week on which to enjoy them.
Beginning Sunday, Jan. 19, the restaurant will begin serving food seven days a week for the first time, with regular Sunday hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Five new homestyle dishes will roll out on the same day.
The Coop, an offshoot of John Rivers' 4 Rivers Smokehouse empire, has occasionally opened on Sundays for charities before, such as on Sept. 8, 2019, when the restaurant donated all proceeds to help victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. 4 Rivers Smokehouses will continue to remain closed on Sundays.
The Coop says John Rivers spent months testing the new recipies, in collaboration with accomplished local chef Derek Perez, formerly of Luke’s Kitchen and Luma on Park and now the Culinary Director at 4 Rivers.
The five new dishes include a Coop classic chicken sandwich, the Cheerwine Chicken Sandwich (with Cheerwine-brined fried boneless chicken), the "Early Bird" (fried chicken tender with scrambled egg, bacon and cheddar cheese on a griddled hoagie bun), "Feisty Wings," and a chicken tender club.
The COOP also updated their signature fried chicken batter for "a more homestyle version" of one of its most popular dishes. According to Rivers, it is "reminiscent of the way mom makes it."
"Experimenting with new ingredients and culinary techniques is one of my favorite parts of owning restaurants," said Rivers. "It was a lot of fun collaborating with Derek to develop these creative dishes that feature bold flavor combinations, while remaining unmistakably Southern."
The Coop will offer rotating specials and new breakfast offerings all year. You can keep up with them on Facebook and Instagram.
