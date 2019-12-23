Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 23, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida's hourly minimum wage will increase by a dime next year

Posted By on Mon, Dec 23, 2019 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge FIVE GUYS PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Five Guys photo via Adobe Stock
Minimum-wage workers in Florida will receive a small pay increase with the start of the new year. The state’s minimum wage will increase from $8.46 to $8.56 an hour on Jan. 1, with a minimum wage of at least $5.54 an hour for tipped employees, according to the state Department of Economic Opportunity.

Florida voters in 2004 approved a constitutional amendment that increases the state minimum wage each year based on inflation. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.

Florida voters in November 2020 will cast ballots on a proposal that would gradually raise the state minimum wage to $15 an hour. That proposal, which will appear on the ballot as Amendment 2, would increase the minimum wage to $10 an hour on Sept. 30, 2021, and subsequently increase it by $1 an hour each year until it hits $15 on Sept. 30, 2026.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sen. Rick Scott slams federal arts funding due to lack of 'return on investment for taxpayers' Read More

  2. Boaters in Florida broke the all-time record for killing manatees this year Read More

  3. Snoop Dogg and Warren G. are gonna party in Orlando like it's 1994 Read More

  4. Tabla Restaurant opening on Park Avenue in Winter Park Read More

  5. Florida Supreme Court rules car insurance company must pay the family of motorcyclist in fatal accident Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation