Mills 50 Korean fried chicken joint Chi-Kin opens Wednesday

Chi-Kin, the Korean fried chicken concept we first told you about back in September , is ready to turn on those fry stations.Owner Hoi Nguyen, who opened King Bao with his brother Vic as well as Poke Hana on East Colonial Drive, says Chi-Kin will open this Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 813 N. Mills Ave . in the space recently vacated by Noodles and Rice Cafe.The crispy fried chicken will be offered with five different available sauces: house gojujang, buffalo garlic, sweet soy, yuzu lemon pepper and Thai chili.And what better way to enjoy those wings than with waffle fries? They're offered in plain, bulgogi beef, bulgogi chicken, kimchee and poutine varieties.Bibimbap bowls and chicken dogs served on potato rolls will also be offered, as will as will honey brick toast for dessert (see the full menu below).But it's really all about the fried chicken here and when you're done eating the finger-lickin' flappers, do as the sign says and wash your hands, ya filthy animal.

