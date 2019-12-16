Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 16, 2019

Tip Jar

Mills 50 Korean fried chicken joint Chi-Kin opens Wednesday

Posted By on Mon, Dec 16, 2019 at 8:29 AM

click to enlarge CHI-KIN
  • Chi-Kin
Chi-Kin, the Korean fried chicken concept we first told you about back in September, is ready to turn on those fry stations.

Owner Hoi Nguyen, who opened King Bao with his brother Vic as well as Poke Hana on East Colonial Drive, says Chi-Kin will open this Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 813 N. Mills Ave. in the space recently vacated by Noodles and Rice Cafe.

The crispy fried chicken will be offered with five different available sauces: house gojujang, buffalo garlic, sweet soy, yuzu lemon pepper and Thai chili.
click to enlarge CHI-KIN
  • Chi-Kin
And what better way to enjoy those wings than with waffle fries? They're offered in plain, bulgogi beef, bulgogi chicken, kimchee and poutine varieties.

Bibimbap bowls and chicken dogs served on potato rolls will also be offered, as will as will honey brick toast for dessert (see the full menu below).
click to enlarge CHI-KIN
  • Chi-Kin
But it's really all about the fried chicken here and when you're done eating the finger-lickin' flappers, do as the sign says and wash your hands, ya filthy animal.



click to enlarge chikin_menu_full.jpg

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. As Disney opens its new Star Wars land in Orlando, another local theme park says goodbye Read More

  2. Florida House continues hearing about dangers of recreational marijuana, and other weed news this week Read More

  3. State of Florida's hands are tied on federal gun loophole that enabled Pensacola attack Read More

  4. With Star Wars land now fully opened, what's next for Disney World? Read More

  5. Sanford's new Kona Poké will host a weeklong grand opening Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation