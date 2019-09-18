Tip Jar

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Orlando's Mills 50 neighborhood is getting a Korean fried chicken joint

Posted By on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 1:23 PM

click to enlarge Noodles and Rice closed in August of this year. - IMAGE VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • image via Google Maps
  • Noodles and Rice closed in August of this year.
It didn't take very long for someone to swoop into the recently closed Noodles and Rice Café space in Mills 50.

Hoi Nguyen, the man who brought King Bao and Poke Hana to the district, will bring Chi-Kin, a Korean fried chicken concept, to 813 N. Mills Ave.

In addition to KFC wings – they'll definitely be better than Bonchon's, I'm told [editor's note: not sure this is possible?] – Nguyen says the Chi-Kin will serve half and whole fried chickens, KFC sandwiches and Korean staples like bibimbap bowls, bulgogi, a variety of bonchon and, for dessert, brick toast.

Waffle fries will also be served, so look out, Chick-fil-A. Nguyen hopes to open Chi-Kin by mid-November. [Ed. note: calendar reminder is set!]



