Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 13, 2019

Bloggytown

Orlando lawmakers seek funds to help Pulse shooting survivors

Posted By on Fri, Dec 13, 2019 at 8:23 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA VOICE OF AMERICA/WIKIPEDIA
  • Photo via Voice of America/Wikipedia
Two House Democrats want the Legislature to set aside nearly $600,000 to keep open the doors of a center that helps survivors of the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith and Rep. Anna Eskamani, both from Orlando, filed the budget request (HB 9095) this week for the Heart of Florida United Way’s resiliency center for Pulse survivors and family members.

The center opened in the aftermath of the June 2016 shooting, which left 49 people dead and 53 wounded. The program was initially funded by a three-year, $8.5 million federal anti-terrorism grant, but the funding will expire this year.

“More than three years after the attack on Pulse nightclub, critical resources that helped stabilize the lives of survivors and families directly impacted have all but dried up,” Smith said in a statement. If funding does not come from “somewhere,” the center will close in 2020, Smith told The News Service of Florida.



The proposal filed by Smith and Eskamani is one of more than 1,550 budget requests filed by House members. Collectively, members are seeking $2.17 billion in the 2020 legislative session, which starts Jan. 14. Rep. Holly Raschein, R-Key Largo, has also asked for $2 million for a Pulse memorial (HB 3615).

“The funds will be used to build a permanent memorial and museum honoring all affected by the June 12, 2016 tragedy at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando,” the written request said. “The activities and services include a memorial that is free and open to the public, that will serve as a place of hope and healing for the community that responded with love and courage to the second largest terrorist attack on U.S. soil since 911.”

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. University of Florida College of Pharmacy reveals breakthrough cancer drug Read More

  2. Kissimmee hotel owner hasn't paid utility bills, royally screwing tenants Read More

  3. News anchor, UCF grad assaulted by youth minister during live TV report Read More

  4. Orlando doubles down on its long-shot World Cup bid Read More

  5. AdventHealth donates $1 million to Pulse memorial, diversity and inclusion program Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation