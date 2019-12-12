AdventHealth donates $1 million to Pulse memorial, diversity and inclusion program

click to enlarge
AdventHealth has chipped in a $1 million donation to the onePulse Foundation.
The money will go toward the building of the National Pulse Memorial & Museum commemorating the 49 victims of the June 12, 2016, Pulse tragedy in Orlando, and creating an educational curriculum "focused on diversity and inclusion," said a onePulse press release. The museum, which will cost an estimated $45 million
, is expected to open in 2022.
The onePulse Academy, which AdventHealth said it will donate gifts to in subsequent years, and its diversity and inclusion program "will be available inside the museum, for use in schools and in corporate environments," said the release.
Also announced is that AdventHealth University will provide a $15,000 scholarship to a student, selected by the foundation, who is seeking a career in health care.
In the release, the foundation said it will consider many factors in choosing scholarship recipients, like "personal story, financial need or independence, strong academic or self-improvement interest, and proven track record of leadership, community involvement and/or work experience."
Preference will be given to survivors of the tragedy, as well as immediate family members of the victims.
“We are extremely grateful for this generous gift from AdventHealth and their outstanding commitment to whole-person care in our community,” said Barbara Poma, onePULSE Foundation CEO, in a release
. “Donations like this are critical to help us fulfill our mission and we appreciate their leadership in inspiring others to give.”
