Monday, November 11, 2019

Pete Davidson is returning to Orlando after his ill-fated UCF show. This time he's bringing a friend

Posted By on Mon, Nov 11, 2019 at 5:08 PM

SNL cast member Pete Davidson and comedian pal John Mulaney will be doing a show together at the Bob Carr Theater on Dec. 8.

This will be Davidson's first show in Orlando since he cussed out UCF's "privileged little assholes" for using their phones in the middle of his set. The viral rant took place at the university's Comedy Knight back in August.

This time around, Davidson will be joined by Emmy Award winner Mulaney, and the Dr. Phillips Center (which is producing the show at Bob Carr theater) has made it clear that no cell phone usage is allowed before or during the show. Violators, they say, "will be ejected and no warnings or refunds will be given."
Related Pete Davidson rants at UCF show, calls students 'privileged little assholes'
Pete Davidson rants at UCF show, calls students 'privileged little assholes'
By Dave Plotkin
Blogs
Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, Nov. 15 and prices start at $49.50. The show will start 8 p.m. and prices, shows, artists, dates and times are subject to change at any time without notice, according to the Dr. Phillips Center's website.

To purchase tickets, visit drphillipscenter.org, call 844-513-2014 or go to the Bill and Mary Darden Box Office located at 445 S. Magnolia Avenue between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.



