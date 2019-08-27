Pete Davidson rants at UCF show, calls students 'privileged little assholes'

When members of the audience began filming Davidson against his wishes, he responded by saying "that's why we're embarrassing. That's why the world is gonna end in 25 years, because you're all fucking retarded."
When audience members cheered, Davidson pressed harder, calling them "morons," and sounding far older and grumpier than his 25 years.
His set included a Q&A session which he said was to kill time so he could "wait for his Uber," adding "I don't have to do these shows."
At one point he apparently threatened to tell other comics not to play UCF.
My favorite part about Pete Davidson at UCF is when he told us we were lame and that he could just text up all his comedian friends and they would never come to our school as if he was thanos or something
This appears to involve a miscommunication, as students claimed on social media that signs prohibiting recording were not posted at the arena. Other students insist they did see warnings about recording.