Enzian screens an encore of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's 'Fleabag' play

Enzian screens a live taping of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s one-woman stage show, the source material for her massive TV hit. The popularity ofis almost impossible to articulate – sex addict runs slowly failing guinea-pig-themed café while failing/being failed by her family? – yet it seems to be universal, evidenced as much by Waller-Bridge’s recent Emmy win as by the torrent of social media adulation. The appeal of #HotPriest and #FleabagJumpsuit are obvious, but it says something fucking wonderful about TV-watching humanity that the lot of us were mesmerized and moonstruck by this spiky story of grief and self-destruction.11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org | $20

