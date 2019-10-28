Oudom Ketsatha to open new restaurant in Lake Eola space known for churn

click to enlarge
Oudom Ketsatha could very well be the most fearless restaurateur in the city.
When Ketsatha expanded his Oudom Thai & Sushi
footprint to Orlando, he did so by opening at 100 S. Eola Drive, Suite 105, a space that's chewed up and spit out
a number of high-end eateries.
Then he took over Suite 104 – the equally jinxed space next door – for his Mexican concept, Coco Cocina
.
Both, perhaps surprisingly to superstitious sorts, are still around and kicking.
Now he'll open Osphere
at 407 E. Central Blvd., a space that's seen Lake Eola Yacht Club, Spice Modern Steakouse and, most recently, Tre Bambine succumb to its (alleged) curse
.
Word is Osphere will be a bar and grill concept and open early next year.
We've contacted Ketsatha for confirmation, but we believe he's busy transforming the I-4 Eyesore into a bustling ramen joint.
