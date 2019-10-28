Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 28, 2019

Tip Jar

Oudom Ketsatha to open new restaurant in Lake Eola space known for churn

Posted By on Mon, Oct 28, 2019 at 1:26 PM

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
Oudom Ketsatha could very well be the most fearless restaurateur in the city.

When Ketsatha expanded his Oudom Thai & Sushi footprint to Orlando, he did so by opening at 100 S. Eola Drive, Suite 105, a space that's chewed up and spit out a number of high-end eateries.

Then he took over Suite 104 – the equally jinxed space next door – for his Mexican concept, Coco Cocina.

Both, perhaps surprisingly to superstitious sorts, are still around and kicking.



Now he'll open Osphere at 407 E. Central Blvd., a space that's seen Lake Eola Yacht Club, Spice Modern Steakouse and, most recently, Tre Bambine succumb to its (alleged) curse.

Word is Osphere will be a bar and grill concept and open early next year.
click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS IMAGE ILLUSTRATED BY OW STAFF
  • Google Maps image illustrated by OW staff
We've contacted Ketsatha for confirmation, but we believe he's busy transforming the I-4 Eyesore into a bustling ramen joint.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando pastor and radio host facing child sex abuse charges dies by apparent suicide Read More

  2. Universal gives new details on its Beijing park, but what does that mean for Orlando? Read More

  3. New, all-ages soccer facility in Lake Nona continues Orlando's march towards becoming a national sports epicenter Read More

  4. El Vic's Kitchen to serve Indian-influenced 'modern global cuisine' in College Park Read More

  5. You can't eat at Orlando's new KitchenAF restaurant, because it's a delivery-only 'ghost kitchen' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation