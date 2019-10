Oudom Ketsatha to open new restaurant in Lake Eola space known for churn

Oudom Ketsatha could very well be the most fearless restaurateur in the city.When Ketsatha expanded his Oudom Thai & Sushi footprint to Orlando, he did so by opening at 100 S. Eola Drive, Suite 105, a space that's chewed up and spit out a number of high-end eateries.Then he took over Suite 104 – the equally jinxed space next door – for his Mexican concept, Coco Cocina Both, perhaps surprisingly to superstitious sorts, are still around and kicking.Now he'll openat 407 E. Central Blvd., a space that's seen Lake Eola Yacht Club, Spice Modern Steakouse and, most recently, Tre Bambine succumb to its (alleged) curse Word is Osphere will be a bar and grill concept and open early next year.We've contacted Ketsatha for confirmation, but we believe he's busy transforming the I-4 Eyesore into a bustling ramen joint.

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press