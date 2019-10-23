Exclusive: Plans for Church Street redevelopment include Bumby Arcade food hall, retail and office space

click to enlarge
Concept art by Baker Barrios
Lincoln Property Company announced today that the Municipal Planning Board has approved their master plan for their new tower on Church Street, the companion to the almost-completed Church Street Plaza. The new tower will sit at the corner of Church Street and Garland Avenue.
While we already knew the Ballroom's days were numbered
, the approved plans now have the connected Orchid Garden space designated as the site of "Bumby Arcade," a food hall concept, with LPC declaring that "careful consideration is being taken to maintain the look and feel of this structure."
The Cheyenne Saloon and Opera House, another beloved venue, will remain intact and available as a rental space for concerts, corporate events and parties.
The 34-story tower will also boast 2,500 square feet of retail space on the ground floor, along with 200,000 square feet of office space and 200 hotel units. The developer says that they're aiming for a "Grand Central Station feel."