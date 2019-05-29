Bloggytown

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Orlando's Orchid Garden and Ballroom event venues to close in the fall

Posted By on Wed, May 29, 2019 at 12:24 PM

The Ballroom at Church Street and the neighboring Orchid Garden, two of Orlando's most popular event venues for weddings, receptions and meetings, will be closing this fall.


Final events will take place on Nov. 3, according to a Facebook post from the Ballroom at Church Street.

Puff n' Stuff catering, which operates the two venues, is working to find other locations for events scheduled after the closing date.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce our final event will take place on November 3, 2019. Sadly, we have received notice from the building owners of their intent to commence with redevelopment this fall. The Puff ‘n Stuff Catering team will continue to provide service to events taking place at The Ballroom at Church Street before this date. With the support of the Orlando wedding community, we are working diligently to support our impacted clients during this time.”



As the new SunTrust plaza at Church Street nears completion, Lincoln Property Company plans to begin the second tower of the 28-story office and hotel tower, which is to be located where Orchid Garden and Ballroom at Church Street stand.

Other buildings, such as Bumby Arcade and others on the north side of Church Street will not be affected.

"Our hearts ache for those couples and the corporations that are impacted by this. We did not see this coming," said Warren Dietel, who owns Puff 'n Stuff. "And we have, and I have personally contacted each and every one of these contracted customers."

