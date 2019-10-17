Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 17, 2019

Tip Jar

Wawa continues its takeover of Florida with 200th-store celebration

Posted By on Thu, Oct 17, 2019 at 8:11 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WAWA
  • Photo via Wawa
Wawa, the ubiquitous combination of gas station and fast-food joint, has just reached a new milestone in its Sunshine State saturation. The company announced its 200th Florida store opening on Wednesday, in Naples, hometown of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

Originally from Philadelphia, the Wawa brand made its Central Florida debut in 2012, thanks to a borderline-obsessive push by then-Gov. Scott, who even offered to name a Florida town after the chain.

Since then, the stores have sprung up everywhere, briefly becoming the obsession of your coworkers. Ten stores are open in the Orlando area, and Wawa shared new plans for expansion back in April, announcing they would open 20-30 stores a year – expecting to reach Florida 400 stores by 2028. That's a lot of hoagies.

To commemorate the milestone, Wawa is offering a special beverage they call "the Wawa Florida Sunrise," with up to $25,000 of the proceeds going toward the Feeding Florida organization. The new drink, available until the end of October, is a diabetic combination of lemonade, orange juice, and strawberry flavoring.



The gas station chain has received some particularly interesting press since joining America's weirdest state, from hosting performance artist Brian Feldman for a shabbat dinner, to hiding secret menus inside their touch screens, and even carrying a Shark Tank product from Port Orange that made a splash in the sandwich world.
click to enlarge IMAGE VIA RON DESANTIS/TWITTER
  • Image via Ron DeSantis/Twitter
The love affair between Florida governors and their favorite convenience-store chain continued when Gov. Scott left for Washington, D.C., when Gov. Ron DeSantis took office.

This time, it's Texas-based chain Buc-ee's that broke ground on the franchise's first Florida location in Daytona Beach, with DeSantis on hand to sing its praises, alongside owner and influential Republican contributor Arch "Beaver" Aplin.

Looks like another win for fast food and petroleum. Enjoy the mac and cheese.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. YH Seafood Club will bring dim sum and live seafood to Orlando’s Restaurant Row Read More

  2. How a Halloween event might be enough to save Orlando's former Nick Hotel from the curse of the 'Queen Mary' Read More

  3. Shirtless Florida man removes 9-foot alligator from swimming pool Read More

  4. Photographers spot Giuliani associate Lev Parnas at election-night party for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Read More

  5. Universal Orlando tries to remove its accidental, early release of a new Jason Bourne stunt show from the Internet Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation