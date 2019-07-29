Tip Jar

Monday, July 29, 2019

Orlando Publix and Wawa stores are now carrying these 'Shark Tank' sandwich containers

Posted By on Mon, Jul 29, 2019 at 4:29 PM

click to enlarge The SubSafe, an invention by a Port Orange married couple, can be used by boaters to mix drinks and protect their precious Pub Subs. - PHOTO VIA WAWA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Wawa/Facebook
  • The SubSafe, an invention by a Port Orange married couple, can be used by boaters to mix drinks and protect their precious Pub Subs.
Possibly one of the best inventions for boaters and beachgoers has just hit the shelves at Wawa and Publix.

SubSafe is a storage container which was constructed to hold the integrity of your chicken tender sub whether it gets lost at the bottom of a cooler during a day by or on the water. The container is reusable and made of BPA-free plastic which means no more soggy subs. Not only is SubSafe waterproof, but it also floats if you have a fumble.

Does it almost feel like it was made for Floridians? Well, technically, it was.

Florida couple Adam Haller and Desiree Haller of Port Orange pitched their business on Shark Tank in January 2019.



The duo made a $100,000 deal, in exchange for 25% equity, with billionaire Mark Cuban and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley who appeared as a guest Shark on the episode.

The product's Facebook page actually shows videos of people using SubSafe as a shaker for mixed drinks on a boat. Damn, they really do get Floridians.

So not only is SubSafe in Wawas and Publix Supermarkets throughout Florida, you can also grab them at Bed Bath & Beyond and other retail stores across the Sunshine State and Georgia.

Watch Mark Cuban and Charles Barkley negotiate to buy 25% of SubSafe for $100,000 on the January 27, 2019 episode of "Shark Tank":


