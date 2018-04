Wawa has a secret menu, and you have to find a goose to see it

click to enlarge Photo via LoopNet

Since every good chain deserves a secret menu, the deli counter at Wawa gas stations now features a secret menu, and it's only accessible if you tap a little goose.The secret menu is only accessed by clicking the Wawa goose logo found at the bottom left corner of the deli touch screen computers.The screen then displays a graphic of a safe unlocking and gives you access to their new Birthday Cake Smoothies and Birthday Cake Milkshakes.According to Wawa, the new secret menu, which debuted just a couple days after "Wawa Day," will only last until May 8.