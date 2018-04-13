Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 13, 2018

Tip Jar

Wawa has a secret menu, and you have to find a goose to see it

Posted By on Fri, Apr 13, 2018 at 2:38 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA LOOPNET
  • Photo via LoopNet
Since every good chain deserves a secret menu, the deli counter at Wawa gas stations now features a secret menu, and it's only accessible if you tap a little goose.

The secret menu is only accessed by clicking the Wawa goose logo found at the bottom left corner of the deli touch screen computers.

The screen then displays a graphic of a safe unlocking and gives you access to their new Birthday Cake Smoothies and Birthday Cake Milkshakes.

According to Wawa, the new secret menu, which debuted just a couple days after "Wawa Day," will only last until May 8.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The new sign for the 'Princenton' exit on I-4 is perfectly fine Read More

  2. Universal gets its way and acquires more land near I-Drive for future theme parks Read More

  3. Universal Orlando is offering Florida residents $42 per day tickets Read More

  4. Florida business owners fight immigration verification proposal Read More

  5. You need to make at least $70K a year to afford the average home in Florida, says study Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation