Friday, April 13, 2018
Wawa has a secret menu, and you have to find a goose to see it
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Fri, Apr 13, 2018 at 2:38 PM
click to enlarge
Since every good chain deserves a secret menu, the deli counter at Wawa
gas stations now features a secret menu, and it's only accessible if you tap a little goose.
The secret menu is only accessed by clicking the Wawa goose logo found at the bottom left corner of the deli touch screen computers.
The screen then displays a graphic of a safe unlocking and gives you access to their new Birthday Cake Smoothies and Birthday Cake Milkshakes.
According to Wawa, the new secret menu, which debuted just a couple days after "Wawa Day," will only last until May 8.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.
Tags: Wawa, Secret Menu, Image