Alright, which one of you was at the pride parade and did this? pic.twitter.com/0ms5ETMrbG — Andy Haynes (@AndyTHaynes) October 12, 2019

Saturday's Orlando Pride parade featured a hidden gem, when one theme park fan (or dare we say,) altered the back of their sign to say "Hagrid's Motorbike Adventure – LINE STARTS HERE," a reference to notoriously long lines at the popular new attraction.Playwright and theme-park producer Andy Haynes noticed, and tweeted Saturday, asking about the sign:As we noted in June , Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Islands of Adventure has the most launches of any coaster in the world, but was plagued with wait times as long as ten hours when it opened.The mobbed Pride parade in the background was the perfect setting for this knowing little Easter egg. Well done!