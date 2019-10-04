Here's Florida Sen. Marco Rubio saying Trump didn’t do something he obviously just did

click to enlarge
A day after the president stood in front of cameras and blatantly told China to interfere
with the upcoming election, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio told reporters that Donald Trump didn’t actually tell China to interfere with the upcoming election.
Speaking at an economic opportunity event in the Florida Keys on Friday, Rubio told reporters that he is certain Trump was just joking around when he called on China to investigate his primary political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.
“I don’t think it’s a real request,” said Rubio, who claims to be a vocal China critic. “I think he did it to get you guys. I think he did it to provoke you to ask me and others and get outraged by it. He plays it like a violin and everyone falls into it. That’s not a real request.”
Well, in case you missed it, our hilarious jokester president stood on the White House lawn Thursday, opened his mouth and blurted out: “China should start an investigation into the Bidens, because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine.”
This very public and very dumb request to China comes just days after it was discovered he made a similar galaxy-brained request to Ukraine, which has now triggered a House Democratic impeachment inquiry.
But for Rubio, Trump’s China "joke” is just one of many classic and beloved Donny Zingers, like when he told Russia to interfere with the 2016 election and then they did
. Classic.
Clearly Rubio has been going out of his way to defend Trump’s most recent laundry list of impeachable offenses. Just last week, the Republican senator told reporters that the word “impeachment” no longer means anything.
“People around here are throwing that term around so loosely it’s lost all meaning, and frankly, the answer to all of our problems is not constantly, ‘I disagree with something you did, I’m going to impeach you,’” said Rubio, who once notably called Trump a dangerous “con artist,”
but has since been reduced to a groveling sentient suit.
