Florida python hunters capture record-setting 18-foot snake, largest ever removed from Big Cypress

click to enlarge
The second-largest Burmese python to ever be captured in Florida was bagged last month.
On September 22, Python Action Team members Cynthia Downer and Jonathan Lopez wrangled in an 18-foot, 4-inch long female python in Big Cypress National Preserve.
According to the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission, the giant snake actually sets a handful of new records, as it is now the largest ever captured by the team, the second-largest ever to be caught in the wild (by just 4 inches), and the largest ever removed from Big Cypress.
In other important snake news, the agency also announced that the Python Action Team has now captured a grand total of 900 invasive Burmese pythons, which have absolutely decimated Florida wildlife over the last 25 years.
“These snakes coupled with the thousands removed by our partners at the National Park Service and the South Florida Water Management District make a significant impact to protect Florida’s native wildlife,” said FWC Executive Director Eric Sutton.
Last month, the South Florida Water Management District Governing Board decided to double its number of paid snake hunters
, and agreed to work towards opening up hunting access to more state and federal lands.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has also directed the FWC to hold a python eradication “challenge” every year, rather than once every three years.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.