Public invited to funeral for Florida veteran who died with no family

With no close family, the public has been welcomed to attend a local 80-year-old veteran’s funeral.
According to WFLA
, Naples veteran Edward K. Pearson passed away on August 31 at 80-years-old, and has no immediate family. Now, the public has been invited
to attend his funeral.
Former Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Graham took to Twitter
Sunday and made her own call-to-action, asking all Sarasota residents to attend. “Mr. Edward K. Pearson served our country. He has no family to attend his funeral. We can be his family,” said Graham.
In support, CNN political anchor Jake Tapper retweeted
Grahams call, which soon went viral, garnering over 3,100 retweets.
Service will be held Tuesday, October 1, 12:30 p.m. at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
