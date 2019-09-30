Bloggytown

Monday, September 30, 2019

Public invited to funeral for Florida veteran who died with no family

Posted By on Mon, Sep 30, 2019 at 12:51 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA LEGACY.COM
  • Photo via Legacy.com
With no close family, the public has been welcomed to attend a local 80-year-old veteran’s funeral.

According to WFLA, Naples veteran Edward K. Pearson passed away on August 31 at 80-years-old, and has no immediate family. Now, the public has been invited to attend his funeral.

Former Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Graham took to Twitter Sunday and made her own call-to-action, asking all Sarasota residents to attend. “Mr. Edward K. Pearson served our country. He has no family to attend his funeral. We can be his family,” said Graham.

In support, CNN political anchor Jake Tapper retweeted Grahams call, which soon went viral, garnering over 3,100 retweets.



Service will be held Tuesday, October 1, 12:30 p.m. at the Sarasota National Cemetery.

