Monday, September 23, 2019

Ocean Sun Brewing on Curry Ford Road to close this Saturday

Posted By on Mon, Sep 23, 2019 at 11:47 PM

click to enlarge OCEAN SUN BREWING
  • Ocean Sun Brewing
The sun has set on another local brewery.

In a sign that Orlando May have reached market saturation, Ocean Sun Brewing announced that their very last Primrose Porters and Bumby Blonde Ales would be poured Saturday, Sept. 28.

Ocean Sun's closing comes on the heels of Red Cypress Brewery's closure in Winter Springs this past May.

"It's been an amazing three and a half years," said a post on Ocean Sun's Facebook page. "We hope to see you all this week so we can all share a few more pints, smiles and laughs."



No reason was given for the brewery's closure, but Hourglass Brewing opening just down the road in July may have had something to do with it.

