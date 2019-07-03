Tip Jar

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Hourglass Brewing finally opens up permanently in Orlando's Hourglass District today

Posted By on Wed, Jul 3, 2019 at 11:56 AM

click to enlarge gal_drink_hourglass_adobestock_102080955.jpeg.jpg
Pardon the pun, but it’s about damn time, right? Longwood’s lauded Hourglass Brewing finally opens up a permanent location on Curry Ford Road in the up-and-coming Hourglass District, an event that’s been anticipated ever since the area got its developer-approved new name. Bottles and cans are available for purchase, while the 40 (!) taps feature Hourglass creations like Fatty Boom Boom, Longwood Landbier and Drunken Irish Curse. Welcome home?

11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3; The Hourglass Brewery – Curry Ford, 2500 Curry Ford Road; free; hourglassbrewing.com.

