May 29, 2019 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

Caro-Bama BBQ quits the North Quarter, Margaritaville Resort gets the tallest Big Ben replica in North America, plus more in our weekly food news roundup 

OPENINGS: A gorgeous new food hall will open in the soon-to-be-preserved and repurposed Great Southern Box Company building, a structure dating back to the 1930s. The Southern Box Food Hall will be completed late next year on the corner of Princeton Street and Orange Blossom Trail in the Packing District. A microbrewery and signature restaurant/bar will also be part of the larger site plan ... Yeoman's Cask & Lion, an "elevated British themed pub," has opened at Sunset Walk inside the Margaritaville Resort. BTW: It has the tallest Big Ben replica in North America, at 61 feet tall.

CLOSINGS: Red Cypress Brewery is tapped out and will close at end of the month ... Caro-Bama BBQ has closed down its North Quarter Market operation to focus on its food truck business. No word yet on who will take over the space.

NEWS: A couple of weeks ago, we told you about Oc & Lau Cali, a Vietnamese restaurant specializing in snail dishes and hotpot, opening on West Colonial Drive. Well, looks like they got into a legal wrangle with the name so they're now going by the name of Mama Lau va Oc ... Fleming's Prime Steakhouse is offering a $100 margarita through the end of the month. It's handcrafted with premium Tequila Ocho Extra Anejo La Latilla (valued at over $100) and Grand Marnier Cuvée du Centenaire. It's served in a uniquely designed Diamant Tumbler by Baccarat (also valued at over $100).

EVENTS: Edible Education Experience's Chef Night with Hunger Street Tacos happens at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 30, featuring Oaxacan fare prepared by the popular taqueria. Cost is $70 ... On June 14, Christner's Prime Steak & Lobster celebrates its 26th anniversary by donating 100 percent of the dining proceeds to the Howard Phillips Center for Children & Families ... The Downtown Indoor Farmers Market runs from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Celine Orlando. Expect local food vendors like Orlando Meats, Stasio's Italian Deli, Frog Song Organics, Fleet Farming, Wild Ocean Seafood, Greenery Creamery, Fig & Flour Bakery and many more.

