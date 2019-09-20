Central Florida International Auto Show zooms into this weekend

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Central Florida International Auto Show/Instagram
The Central Florida International Auto Show used to be held on Thanksgiving weekend, but this year it moved to September – and is happening now.
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Central Florida International Auto Show website
The auto show features new and classic cars, exotics and even test-drives, and takes over the Orange County Convention Center South Concourse Friday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 22.
"We are excited to move the auto show to September to offer Orlando residents an earlier preview of all the exciting new 2020-model vehicles," said Central Florida Automobile Dealers Association President Evelyn Cardenas.
Car connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike are invited to the Orange County Convention Center where over 400 cars, trucks, SUVs and basically almost anything that runs on four wheels will be featured throughout the weekend.
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Central Florida International Auto Show/Instagram
As the largest auto show in Florida, it's no surprise that "head-turning" 2020 models such as the 2020 Hyundai Palisade, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator and the 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid will be on display.
As for the four-wheel drive vehicles, all test drives will be handled by the professionals who will take passengers on an "interactive adventure" on an off-road test track. Product specialists from several automotive manufacturers will be at the show to answer questions and provide information on the latest vehicles, according to the Orlando Auto Show press release.
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Central Florida International Auto Show/Instagram
A collection of rare Models A's from the 1930s to the 1970s will be displayed by the Antique Automobile Club of America. The event is so family friendly that kids are invited to test-drive mini-electric vehicles on a mini-test track inside the auto show.
New to the event this year, a Subaru Pet Adoption Event will be held to help find forever homes for pets in the Orlando area. Attendees are also invited to help make rope toys for pups at the local shelter or for their own pups, and create custom pet tags using the Subaru Loves Pets engraver.
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Central Florida International Auto Show/Instagram
This is a non-selling environment and all activities are complimentary, but feel free to give a donation which will go to the Halifax Humane Society in Orlando. For more information, visit https://orlandoautoshow.com/
or follow the show on Facebook
, Twitter
or Instagram
.
click to enlarge
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
-
Photo via Central Florida International Auto Show website