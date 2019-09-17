Climate strike in Orlando will begin regular 'Fridays For Future' protests

View this post on Instagram

Interested in helping out our team? During the next two weeks we will be posting flyers throughout Orlando to encourage people to come out to the demonstration. If you want to help, visit and RSVP to the event of FB, invite your friends, and print off some flyers to post at any coffee shops, grocery stores, gyms, apartment complexes, or anywhere you can think of! Message us for more details! #OrlandoClimateStrike