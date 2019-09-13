Bloggytown

Friday, September 13, 2019

Florida medical marijuana dispensary now sells the state’s first cannabis tablet

Posted By on Fri, Sep 13, 2019 at 2:06 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
Even though Florida residents can finally smoke medical marijuana, one of the state’s largest cannabis companies is now offering it in tablet form.

The company Curaleaf released the state’s first cannabis tablet on Sunday. The company's two Orlando locations, at 775 N Semoran Blvd. and 12402 S Orange Blossom Trail, sell the mint-flavored tablets for $35 for a 30-quantity, child-resistant package.

“Curaleaf Tablets are a refreshing and convenient new form of medication,” says the company’s website.

To partake of the new offering, patients must see a doctor and obtain medical records specifically recommending oral medical marijuana, not just smokable methods. Patients then apply to the state with a $75 fee, which can take a week or two for approval. The tablets may be purchased after the application is approved and the prescribing doctor submits the orders to the state.

Curaleaf is a national company that has locations in over 12 states, there are currently 26 dispensaries in Florida. Besides the tablets, which melt under the tongue and take 30 to 60 minutes to feel, the company offers full-THC products, low-THC items with CBD, and smokable flowers.



"Knowing that our premium quality medical cannabis products allow so many of our patients to live life well, we are always looking for alternative administration methods to meet patients' needs," said CEO Joe Lusardi in a statement. “We are proud to be the first to offer Florida's patients the option of medical cannabis tablets.”

The announcement of the new tablets come on the heels of a class-action lawsuit against Curaleaf for misleading statements, and labeling their CBD products as drugs and dietary supplements, as well as allegedly selling unapproved animal drugs from their website.

