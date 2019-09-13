Florida man discovers car with body of missing man in lake using Google Maps

A previous resident living in Grand Isles was doing a “google search” on google earth, in the area and noticed what appeared to be a vehicle in the pond behind a residence. That previous resident contacted the current resident living on Moon Bay Circle and advised he noticed what appears to be a vehicle in a pond behind his home. The current resident activated his personal drone and confirmed what the previous resident saw and immediately contacted PBSO.Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Upon arrival deputies confirmed there was a vehicle in the pond. The vehicle’s exterior was heavily calcified and was obviously in the water for a significant amount of time. Upon removing the vehicle skeleton remains were found inside.
Detectives and Crime Scene responded and assumed the investigation. The vehicle and the remains were towed to the Medical Examiner's Office for processing.
On September 10, 2019, the remains were positively identified as William Moldt, who was reported missing on November 8, 1997.
