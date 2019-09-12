The Gist

Thursday, September 12, 2019

'Stranger Things' are happening at Orlando's Cabana Bay Resort

Posted By on Thu, Sep 12, 2019 at 3:01 PM

click to enlarge netflix_s_stranger_things_comes_to_life_for_a_limite.jpg
Are you up for a journey into the upside down? Look no further as Halloween Horror Nights unveils it's strangest exhibit yet to Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort.

Now until Halloween, guests at Cabana Bay can also take photos and even eat inside featured set replicas from the Netflix hit series "Stranger Things." It's a solid match, since HHN is already going back to the 80's with scare houses featuring iconic movie moments from the "Me" decade, and Cabana Bay already features a retro vibe with architecture inspired by 1950s and 60s.

Visitors can strike a pose as they escape the Demogorgon in Will Byers' living room, and then enjoy a treat at the "Scoops Ahoy" ice cream shop from season three. Guests will be surrounded with decor inspired by the series from the moment they step foot into the park to the minute they return to the lobby.
Hungry for a late-night snack? Delizioso Pizza will open the gates of your hunger with specially themed pizza boxes to keep guests satisfied and in character.

Located on the second floor of the hotel, guests can access this exclusive pop-up event between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sorry, Eleven.



The exhibit is for Universal Orlando resort guests only, with Cabana Bay guests receiving priority access to skip the lines with their hotel key. It's a much needed break from frantically running away from zombies.

