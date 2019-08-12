Bloggytown

Monday, August 12, 2019

Here's all the Zombie-themed madness at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights

Posted By on Mon, Aug 12, 2019 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE FROM 'ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP" VIA
  • Image from 'Zombieland: Double Tap" via
The living dead will feature heavily at Universal's upcoming Halloween Horror Nights.

Yes, expect five "scare zones," dedicated to all things zombie-related, the park announced Monday. The areas will draw inspiration from the 2009 cult hit, Zombieland (along with it's sequel), and from the music of rocker, film director and horror enthusiast Rob Zombie.

Here's the breakdown on the "scare zones." One is Zombieland-themed and set in New York. There's one set in San Francisco and based on Rob Zombie's metal horror music (monsters included of course).

Another one will have an 80s-inspired arcade equip with slashers and chainsaws. One zone will have skeleton vikings (expect gore).



Finally, the last zone is Hollywood-themed, with some type of cringe-worthy, horrific art planned.

This is all alongside the 10 "elaborately-themed haunted houses" that will be onsite for the annual scare fest.

Halloween Horror Nights runs from Sept. 6 through Nov. 2 this year. Keep track of the latest Halloween Horror Nights at www.halloweenhorrornights.com.

