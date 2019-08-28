The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

The Gist

Enzian and Pet Rescue by Judy team up for CatVideoFest

Posted By on Wed, Aug 28, 2019 at 11:15 AM

click to enlarge sel_cat_video_adobestock_275025544.jpeg
There’s nothing that a good cat video can’t cure (at least temporarily). The internet’s feline stars, like Lil Bub, Keyboard Cat and Grumpy Cat (RIP), have entertained millions and improved many a bad day. But beneath the glitz and glamour of the web’s whiskered celebrities lies a harsh truth: the kitty pay gap. A YouTube video of Lil Bub munching on her birthday cake garnered 1.2 million views, but Bub hasn’t seen a cent. Despite not having opposable thumbs, Keyboard Cat charmed the world via piano to the tune of 55 million views – and zero money. Don’t get us started on the pennies and pocket lint that make up Grumpy Cat’s estate. If celebrity cats aren’t seeing dollar signs, what are the options for cats in need? CatVideoFest is a feline-first organization with charity on the brain, and they’re coming to Enzian for a special showing of this year’s best cat videos. Web hits, classics and unique submissions will take the screen, highlighting four-pawed friends from around the world. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to Pet Rescue By Judy. She’ll be in attendance, along with adoptable kittens. Lend a paw by buying a ticket, or fall in love with a kitten and take it home. Maybe you’ll catch your new little darling on camera and wind up at the top of a BuzzFeed list. Or they’ll just steal your heart and become the star of your home.

1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org | $12

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details CatVideoFest
@ Enzian Theater
1300 S. Orlando Ave.
Winter Park Area
Maitland, FL
When: Sun., Sept. 1, 1 p.m.
Price: $12
Film
Map
Location Details Enzian Theater
Enzian Theater
1300 S. Orlando Ave.
Winter Park Area
Maitland, FL
407-629-0054
Based on movie times
Movie Theater (Independent), American and Bar/Pub
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • CatVideoFest @ Enzian Theater

    • Sun., Sept. 1, 1 p.m. $12

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Pete Davidson rants at UCF show, calls students 'privileged little assholes' Read More

  2. Orlando area teachers are being gouged on rent Read More

  3. Goodbye Future World! Disney finally reveals details about its major Epcot overhaul Read More

  4. As thousands of communications workers strike across the southeast, Orlando has eight AT&T picket lines Read More

  5. SeaWorld Orlando offers Florida teachers free admission for a year Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation