Enzian and Pet Rescue by Judy team up for CatVideoFest

click to enlarge
There’s nothing that a good cat video can’t cure (at least temporarily). The internet’s feline stars, like Lil Bub, Keyboard Cat and Grumpy Cat (RIP), have entertained millions and improved many a bad day. But beneath the glitz and glamour of the web’s whiskered celebrities lies a harsh truth: the kitty pay gap. A YouTube video of Lil Bub munching on her birthday cake garnered 1.2 million views, but Bub hasn’t seen a cent. Despite not having opposable thumbs, Keyboard Cat charmed the world via piano to the tune of 55 million views – and zero money. Don’t get us started on the pennies and pocket lint that make up Grumpy Cat’s estate. If celebrity cats aren’t seeing dollar signs, what are the options for cats in need? CatVideoFest is a feline-first organization with charity on the brain, and they’re coming to Enzian for a special showing of this year’s best cat videos. Web hits, classics and unique submissions will take the screen, highlighting four-pawed friends from around the world. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to Pet Rescue By Judy. She’ll be in attendance, along with adoptable kittens. Lend a paw by buying a ticket, or fall in love with a kitten and take it home. Maybe you’ll catch your new little darling on camera and wind up at the top of a BuzzFeed list. Or they’ll just steal your heart and become the star of your home.
1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org
| $12
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Enzian Theater
1300 S. Orlando Ave.
Winter Park Area
Maitland,
FL
When: Sun., Sept. 1, 1 p.m.
Price:
$12
Film