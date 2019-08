click to enlarge Concept art via Disney / D23 Twitter

Moana is coming to Epcot.Disney's first-ever-themed attraction, "Journey of Water," will come to the Disney park known for embracing world cultures.Details are hush-hush for the moment, but the experience "will let guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting," according to an announcement from Disney Parks In case you never saw the cute animated film,tells the story of a teen ready for adventure who sets out on the ocean on a mission to save her Polynesian island nation.