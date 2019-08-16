Disney World’s new discount ticket 'deal' keeps you out of the parks until they're absolutely packed

Walt Disney World is now offering guests a discounted ticket option, but you can’t set foot into a theme park until it’s completely packed.
The new ticket option, called the Mid-Day Magic Ticket, is available starting today and good at every Disney World property. It allows guests a slightly cheaper deal, but the only catch is you can’t enter the parks until noon.
The deal also varies on price depending on exactly when you go, and is not available for single-day passes. For example, right now a four-day pass starting today can be bought for $77 per day, rather than spending well over a $100 for a full day, plus tax.
We’re not sure exactly who the pass is marketed toward. If you’re a local, it’s still way cheaper to just get a four-day Florida resident pass, which can get the prices down significantly, like to $55 a day. Plus, you can go all day.
But Disney says the new half-day ticket deal is designed with “your flexibility in mind, with timing that helps meet your needs – like, say, a couple more hours of shut-eye, or maybe a leisurely brunch.”
Either way, the ticket deal comes just weeks before the debut of Star Wars: Galaxies Edge on Aug. 29, and a few weeks after the company announced a 3% attendance dip.