Sick 'n' Wrong Film Festival gives a free retrospective of cringe-inducing short films at the Nook

Still from "It's Not Custard," by Kate McCoid. Winner of the Sickest Award at the 2018 Sick 'n' Wrong Film Festival
The Sick ’n’ Wrong Film Festival – returning to CityArts Aug. 9-11 this year – is devoted to films that make you squirm. Whether it’s features, shorts, music videos, documentaries or animation, as long as it makes the audience cringe, it’s fair game. As a special preview, festival founder Stephen Stull stops into the Nook this week to present a selection of shorts from previous years. Expect awkward social situations, gallons of fake blood, and maybe even a misplaced farm animal in the ensuing program. If it floats your boat, tickets for this year’s festival are still available.
7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 | The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St. | sick-n-wrong.com
| free
@ The Nook on Robinson
2432 E. Robinson St.
Milk District
Orlando,
FL
When: Thu., Aug. 1, 7 p.m.
Price:
free
Film