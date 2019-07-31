The Gist

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Sick 'n' Wrong Film Festival gives a free retrospective of cringe-inducing short films at the Nook

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 11:44 AM

click to enlarge Still from "It's Not Custard," by Kate McCoid. Winner of the Sickest Award at the 2018 Sick 'n' Wrong Film Festival
  • Still from "It's Not Custard," by Kate McCoid. Winner of the Sickest Award at the 2018 Sick 'n' Wrong Film Festival
The Sick ’n’ Wrong Film Festival – returning to CityArts Aug. 9-11 this year – is devoted to films that make you squirm. Whether it’s features, shorts, music videos, documentaries or animation, as long as it makes the audience cringe, it’s fair game. As a special preview, festival founder Stephen Stull stops into the Nook this week to present a selection of shorts from previous years. Expect awkward social situations, gallons of fake blood, and maybe even a misplaced farm animal in the ensuing program. If it floats your boat, tickets for this year’s festival are still available.

7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 | The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St. | sick-n-wrong.com | free

