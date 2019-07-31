Tip Jar

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

A 'Brick Bar' built with 1 million LEGOs is coming to Orlando

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 6:01 PM

A new pop-up bar built from a million LEGOs is coming to Orlando next summer.

The appropriately titled "Brick Bar" will open in Orlando on June 13 and 14 and will include DJs, an adult ball pit, LEGO-sculptures and fountains, ping-pong on a LEGO table, and 22,000 bricks available for you to build whatever you can muster.

Besides LEGO-inspired drinks and food, guests can also expect plenty of prizes and LEGO-related competitions.

The traveling LEGO-themed bar has already made stops in Miami, Denver, Cincinnati, New York City, London, Toronto, Houston, Los Angeles, and Vancouver. 



The actual Orlando location has yet to be announced, but you can register for pre-sale tickets here, and follow their Instagram for updates.

This is actually the second themed pop-up bar to recently announce an Orlando stop. A couple weeks ago, a Pokémon bar announced dates for October.

