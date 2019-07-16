Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Orlando is getting a pop-up Pokemon bar in October
By Jenna Lyons
on Tue, Jul 16, 2019 at 4:17 PM
image via PokeBar
Would this be a Pikachufie?
A new poke bar is coming to Orlando, but it won't be of the raw fish variety. It's taking Pokémon fandom and mixing it with drinks and food – including what looks to be a Pikachu burger.
The pop-up PokéBar will hit Orlando for a limited time this fall (Oct. 26-27) at an as-yet-undisclosed location, with everything from DJs and costume contests to, of course, catching and "evolving" Pokémon. Similar Pokémon-themed pop-up bars are also making the rounds in the U.K.
The event organizer promises that there will be a variety of special Pokémon from different regions to catch at the event. Paid admission includes Pokémon-themed burgers and a themed drink, so you can eat and drink the creatures, even if you didn't catch them.
Tickets are first come, first serve. Here's a link to sign up for pre-sale tickets
. Anyone under 21 needs an adult to go with them.
