Woman punches Disney cast member in the face at Hollywood Studios' Tower of Terror

A Chicago woman with ride rage got herself banned from “the happiest place on earth” after she punched a Disney cast member during a FastPass dispute.The whole thing happened earlier this month after the 23-year-old woman and the group of riders with her became angry because their FastPasses for Hollywood Studios’ Tower of Terror ride weren't valid, according to a report from Orange County Sheriff’s Office.Police arrived at the park in response to reports of a battery on the evening of July 13, the sheriff's report stated.The cast member initially tried to help the group, but as they became more “verbally aggressive," she called a coordinator to request security. That’s when the Chicago woman started pushing buttons on the rides podium, despite the employee's warnings not to, because they could affect the ride, according to the report.When the cast member pushed her hand away, the woman punched her in the face, the report stated. The rest of the group kept cursing out the cast member and recording her with their phones.They left while the cast member was giving a description to security, but officials later got hold of them as they left the ride area. The injured employee declined to press charges, although she had minor swelling near her eye, police said.Disney has since banned the woman from the property.