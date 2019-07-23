Tuesday, July 23, 2019
The New 'Jay and Silent Bob' movie will be screened in Orlando
Posted
By Christian Casale
on Tue, Jul 23, 2019 at 2:47 PM
click to enlarge
-
Image courtesy Saban Films
-
Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
All the Kevin Smith fans stand up because his newest film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
, will include Orlando in its 600 theater premiere in October.
On October 15 and 17 Orlando theaters such as the AMC 18 in Altamonte Springs and the Regal Pointe on International Drive will screen the newest film about the iconic stoner-comedy duo.
The screening on October 15 will feature an introduction from Smith, as well as bonus content and a free film poster. The screening on October 17 will be a double-feature alongside the 2001 original film depicting the duo, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.
Tickets and the full list of participating theaters can be found at Fathom Events.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Tags: Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Kevin Smith, film, Image