The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

The Gist

The New 'Jay and Silent Bob' movie will be screened in Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Jul 23, 2019 at 2:47 PM

click to enlarge Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot - IMAGE COURTESY SABAN FILMS
  • Image courtesy Saban Films
  • Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
All the Kevin Smith fans stand up because his newest film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, will include Orlando in its 600 theater premiere in October.

On October 15 and 17 Orlando theaters such as the AMC 18 in Altamonte Springs and the Regal Pointe on International Drive will screen the newest film about the iconic stoner-comedy duo.

The screening on October 15 will feature an introduction from Smith, as well as bonus content and a free film poster. The screening on October 17 will be a double-feature alongside the 2001 original film depicting the duo, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

Tickets and the full list of participating theaters can be found at Fathom Events.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney finally decides to finish a sidewalk it announced in 1994 Read More

  2. There's now a 60 percent chance a new tropical system will develop off the coast of Florida Read More

  3. Study finds cost of admission at Disney World has increased 3,014% over the past 60 years Read More

  4. Ousted Miss Michigan was once a University of Central Florida student Read More

  5. Woman punches Disney cast member in the face at Hollywood Studios' Tower of Terror Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation