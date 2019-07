The New 'Jay and Silent Bob' movie will be screened in Orlando

click to enlarge Image courtesy Saban Films

Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

All the Kevin Smith fans stand up because his newest film,, will include Orlando in its 600 theater premiere in October.On October 15 and 17 Orlando theaters such as the AMC 18 in Altamonte Springs and the Regal Pointe on International Drive will screen the newest film about the iconic stoner-comedy duo.The screening on October 15 will feature an introduction from Smith, as well as bonus content and a free film poster. The screening on October 17 will be a double-feature alongside the 2001 original film depicting the duo,Tickets and the full list of participating theaters can be found at Fathom Events.