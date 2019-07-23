Lynx is bringing fully electric Lymmo buses to downtown Orlando thanks to $1.9 million federal grant

click to enlarge
Lynx is receiving nearly $2 million from federal authorities for more sustainable equipment — funds that will go toward zero-emission Lymmo buses.
The central Florida bus operator is receiving $1.961 million, to be exact,
according to U.S. Representative Stephanie Murphy, D-Winter Park, who announced the news on Twitter Tuesday.
"A great investment in central Florida!" the congresswoman tweeted.
Lynx spokeswoman Tiffany Homler Hawkins confirmed that the agency will be formally notified that they won the grant on Thursday.
"We’re appreciative. We’re excited. Everybody around here is over the moon about it," Homler said.
Still, it's more than half shy of what they asked for.
The transit agency initially applied for a $4 million grant under the Federal Transit Administration's Low or No Emission program, which aims to "support the transition of the nation’s transit fleet to the lowest polluting and most energy efficient transit vehicles," according an FTA description of the program.
Lynx had to submit a project proposal by May to be eligible for a share of the $85 million the FTA is offering to state and local authorities across the country who want to clean up ridership.
The transit agency will be using the funds for electric buses on their Lymmo downtown circulator service, Homler said. There are currently 310 buses in the Lynx fleet, 16 of which are Lymmos. While the Lymmo buses are already electric hybrids, the grant will allow officials to purchase fully electric zero-emission buses.
Lynx placed an order for a fully electric Lymmo before receiving the grant, Homler said. Now, they'll be able to order more, but it's not clear how many. Their regular city buses run on a mix of compressed natural gas and biodiesels.
The grant comes months after Lynx CEO Edward Johnson resigned as head of the public transportation agency after a series of investigative reports by WFTV 9
on the bus service's financial struggles.
