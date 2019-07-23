Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Bloggytown

Lynx is bringing fully electric Lymmo buses to downtown Orlando thanks to $1.9 million federal grant

Posted By on Tue, Jul 23, 2019 at 5:45 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA LYNX
Lynx is receiving nearly $2 million from federal authorities for more sustainable equipment — funds that will go toward zero-emission Lymmo buses.

The central Florida bus operator is receiving $1.961 million, to be exact,
according to U.S. Representative Stephanie Murphy, D-Winter Park, who announced the news on Twitter Tuesday.

"A great investment in central Florida!" the congresswoman tweeted.

Lynx spokeswoman Tiffany Homler Hawkins confirmed that the agency will be formally notified that they won the grant on Thursday.



"We’re appreciative. We’re excited. Everybody around here is over the moon about it," Homler said.

Still, it's more than half shy of what they asked for.

The transit agency initially applied for a $4 million grant under the Federal Transit Administration's Low or No Emission program, which aims to "support the transition of the nation’s transit fleet to the lowest polluting and most energy efficient transit vehicles," according an FTA description of the program.

Lynx had to submit a project proposal by May to be eligible for a share of the $85 million the FTA is offering to state and local authorities across the country who want to clean up ridership.

The transit agency will be using the funds for electric buses on their Lymmo downtown circulator service, Homler said. There are currently 310 buses in the Lynx fleet, 16 of which are Lymmos. While the Lymmo buses are already electric hybrids, the grant will allow officials to purchase fully electric zero-emission buses.

Lynx placed an order for a fully electric Lymmo before receiving the grant, Homler said. Now, they'll be able to order more, but it's not clear how many. Their regular city buses run on a mix of compressed natural gas and biodiesels.

The grant comes months after Lynx CEO Edward Johnson resigned as head of the public transportation agency after a series of investigative reports by WFTV 9 on the bus service's financial struggles.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney finally decides to finish a sidewalk it announced in 1994 Read More

  2. Study finds cost of admission at Disney World has increased 3,014% over the past 60 years Read More

  3. Woman punches Disney cast member in the face at Hollywood Studios' Tower of Terror Read More

  4. Ousted Miss Michigan was once a University of Central Florida student Read More

  5. There's now a 60 percent chance a new tropical system will develop off the coast of Florida Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation