Study finds cost of admission at Disney World has increased 3,014% over the past 60 years

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Ivan Curra, Creative Commons 3.0 license
A recent study by Play Like Mum
found that the price of admission to Walt Disney World has increased 3,014% since its opening in 1971.
A one-day, one-park adult admission ticket cost $3.50 when the park opened. At that time, each ride required a separate ticket. You could buy ride tickets individually or in a set with an "adventure book," according to All Ears
. General admission now costs $109 to enter one park for one day.
Adjusting for inflation
, general admission cost $22.14 in 2019 dollars when Walt Disney World first opened, putting the price increase at 392.3%.
In addition, annual passes have seen a 894% increase since their introduction in 1982, now costing $994.
Disneyland showed the most dramatic increase, with a 5,060% jump in price from its opening in 1955, when admission cost $2.50. Their annual passes now cost $1,399, a 1,313% jump from their introduction in 1985.
The study also showed a 76% increase in the price of admission at Tokyo Disney since its opening in 1983, a 140% percent increase in Disneyland Paris' prices and an 83% increase in the price of admission at Hong Kong Disneyland.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.