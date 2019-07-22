Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 22, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida's unemployment numbers are still below the national rate

Posted By on Mon, Jul 22, 2019 at 11:22 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY PICTURES OF MONEY VIA FLICKR
Florida’s unemployment numbers stayed low in June.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity released its latest job numbers, finding the state's "over-the-year job growth rate has exceeded the nation’s rate since April 2012," if you don't count September 2017.

At 3.4 percent seasonally adjusted unemployment, the state is still below the national unemployment rate, which was 3.7 percent in June.

Orange County had the fifth lowest unemployment numbers, with a rate of 3.1 percent. Monroe County, at 2.4 percent, had the state’s lowest rate.  Hendry County had the highest rate with 6.6 percent unemployment.



Florida had 8,986,500 jobs in June 2019, an increase of 218,800 jobs compared to last year.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney finally decides to finish a sidewalk it announced in 1994 Read More

  2. There's now a 60 percent chance a new tropical system will develop off the coast of Florida Read More

  3. Study finds cost of admission at Disney World has increased 3,014% over the past 60 years Read More

  4. Ousted Miss Michigan was once a University of Central Florida student Read More

  5. Florida's back-to-school sales tax holiday begins next Friday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation