Florida's unemployment numbers are still below the national rate

Florida’s unemployment numbers stayed low in June.
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity released its latest job numbers
, finding the state's "over-the-year job growth rate has exceeded the nation’s rate since April 2012," if you don't count September 2017.
At 3.4 percent seasonally adjusted unemployment, the state is still below the national unemployment rate, which was 3.7 percent in June.
Orange County had the fifth lowest unemployment numbers, with a rate of 3.1 percent. Monroe County, at 2.4 percent, had the state’s lowest rate. Hendry County had the highest rate with 6.6 percent unemployment.
Florida had 8,986,500 jobs in June 2019, an increase of 218,800 jobs compared to last year.
