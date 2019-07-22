Bloggytown

Monday, July 22, 2019

Florida gas prices will fall 5 to 15 cents after Tropical Storm Barry bump

Posted By on Mon, Jul 22, 2019 at 7:24 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ANTHONY INSWASTY VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Florida gas prices are creeping down again after rising 7 cents thanks to Tropical Storm Barry.

A news release published by the American Automobile Association Monday has state gas prices averaging at $2.67 a gallon. That’s below the national average of $2.78 a gallon.

“The brief 7-cent increase last week was a delayed response to Tropical Storm Barry, which caused a short-lived surge in crude and gasoline futures the week before,” according to an AAA statement. “However, that upward pressure quickly evaporated early last week, upon learning that Barry did little to no damage to Gulf Coast refineries.”

Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman, said the state average is projected to reach $2.55 in the next two weeks. “Prices at the pump are falling at an average rate of one penny per day,” Jenkins said in the press release.



Orange County prices were below the state average, at $2.65 a gallon. The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton metro area was the most expensive market, with prices reaching $2.74 a gallon. The least expensive was Pensacola, averaging $2.63 a gallon.

